Battle Chef Brigade Download Free PC Game Full Version

In the fantasy realm of Victusia, the members of the elite Battle Chef Brigade are revered for his or her skill to skillfully take down monsters and rework their kills into scrumptious delicacies! But getting in isn’t simple; cooks from throughout Victusia should vie for his or her spot in a excessive stakes competitors. Follow two contestants, Mina and Thrash, as their journeys via the match unfold. In order to grow to be a Brigadier you’ll must hunt monsters with combo-based assaults and put together your freshly caught substances in puzzle-based cooking challenges to serve up profitable dishes to the judges – all whereas the spherical clock ticks down.

Title: Battle Chef Brigade

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, RPG

Developer: Trinket Studios

Publisher: Adult Swim Games

Release Date: 20 Nov, 2017

File Name: Battle Chef Brigade-GOG.Torrent

Release Group: GOG

Size: 393 MB

