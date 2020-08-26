Awe of Despair Download Free PC Game Full Version





Awe of Despair is a survival horror sport which places you within the sneakers of a person who decides to disregard the stigma of the quantity 13. The purpose of this sport is to offer the participant with a deeply immersive horror expertise. You get up in an condominium and shortly notice discover unusual issues occurring. You will run into disturbing creatures, uncover weapons, and clear up puzzles as you battle your method out of this parallel world.

Awe of Despair is a first-person survival horror shooter that gives a hardcore and immersive expertise. There is not any crosshair and minimal HUD.

Title: Awe of Despair

Genre: Action, Adventure, RPG, Simulation

Developer: Reliant

Publisher: Reliant

Release Date: 22 Nov, 2017

File Name: Awe of Despair-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

