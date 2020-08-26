Aven Colony The Expedition Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Build a brand new dwelling for humanity with Aven Colony.

Discover Aven Prime – an alien planet of deserts, tundras, and jungles gentle years from earth. Aven Colony places you accountable for humanity’s first extrasolar settlement, the place you construct and broaden your small colonies into large, sprawling cities whereas coping with the challenges confronted when deciding on a brand new world.

Download Details

Title: Aven Colony

Genre: Indie, Simulation, Strategy

Developer: Mothership Entertainment LLC

Publisher: Team17 Digital Ltd

Release Date: 25 Jul, 2017

File Name: Aven.Colony.The.Expedition-CODEX.Torrent

Release Group: CODEX

Size: 10.9 GB





Download Now