Aven Colony The Expedition Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Build a brand new dwelling for humanity with Aven Colony.
Discover Aven Prime – an alien planet of deserts, tundras, and jungles gentle years from earth. Aven Colony places you accountable for humanity’s first extrasolar settlement, the place you construct and broaden your small colonies into large, sprawling cities whereas coping with the challenges confronted when deciding on a brand new world.
Title: Aven Colony
Genre: Indie, Simulation, Strategy
Developer: Mothership Entertainment LLC
Publisher: Team17 Digital Ltd
Release Date: 25 Jul, 2017
