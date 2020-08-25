Tooki Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game

Welcome to Tooki’s Universe
Tooki is a reasonably common sort of man who likes having a number of carrot beers and taking part in video video games. Out of the blue he receives a misery name by way of his TV, it’s from Alenna a complicated alien bunny, she is trapped on a Luna base and desires Tooki’s assist to gather sufficient Carrotonium to flee the immense gravity.

Whether Tooki is courageous or simply has a complete disregard for his personal private security? He dives head first into the mysterious portal; plunging him into an excellent addictive and difficult journey.

There are perks which Tooki will discover and earn alongside his approach which assist him on his journey; he collects “Tooki Tokens” for finishing achievements and Easter eggs which may be exchanged at any time for perks. (There are not any in app purchases).


