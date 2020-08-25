Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Portal Power Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
It’s a wild chase via house and time because the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles punch, kick, power-up and portal their approach via perilous dimensions to cease Shredder and the Kraang. Fight because the turtles via worlds icy and volcanic, on New York City’s chaotic rooftops, and even within the diabolical Technodrome. Face off towards recognizable previous enemies, in addition to new hordes with a great deal of lethal talents. Collect new costumes for the turtles in your journey, every with their very own particular powers that may make or break the subsequent combat!
Title: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Portal Power
Genre: Action
Developer: Nickelodeon
Publisher: Nickelodeon
Release Date: 14 Dec, 2017
