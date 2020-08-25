Strike Team Hydra Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

You are the commander of an elite Strike Team aboard the warship, HYDRA. Your first fight mission could have you main your staff in vicious ship-to-ship battles in opposition to the Sethari, a mysterious alien race whose troopers are genetically bred for struggle.

In Strike Team Hydra, you lead an elite squad of futuristic troopers in grueling, turn-based fight. Using an intuitive, action-point system, command every warrior to make use of cowl, suppressive hearth, superior weapons and iron will to defeat the enemy. Always outnumbered, your troopers will rely in your tactical brilliance to prevail.

Download Details

