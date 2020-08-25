SpellForce 3 Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
SpellForce 3 – The excellent mix between RTS and RPG!
It is the 12 months 518. The insurrection of the renegade mages, often called the Mage Wars, has been quashed by the Crown. However, it was a Pyrrhic victory: Whole areas have fallen into anarchy, refugees roam the lands seeking shelter, and a mysterious, lethal plague referred to as the “Bloodburn” has arisen and is spreading quickly.
Download Details
Title: SpellForce 3
Genre: RPG, Strategy
Developer: Grimlore Games , THQ Nordic
Publisher: THQ Nordic
Release Date: 7 Dec, 2017
File Name: SpellForce 3-CODEX.Torrent
Release Group: CODEX
Size: 10.58 GB