SpellForce 3 Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

SpellForce 3 – The excellent mix between RTS and RPG!

It is the 12 months 518. The insurrection of the renegade mages, often called the Mage Wars, has been quashed by the Crown. However, it was a Pyrrhic victory: Whole areas have fallen into anarchy, refugees roam the lands seeking shelter, and a mysterious, lethal plague referred to as the “Bloodburn” has arisen and is spreading quickly.

Download Details

Title: SpellForce 3

Genre: RPG, Strategy

Developer: Grimlore Games , THQ Nordic

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release Date: 7 Dec, 2017

File Name: SpellForce 3-CODEX.Torrent

Release Group: CODEX

Size: 10.58 GB





Download Now