Shantae Half Genie Hero Friends to the End v20171214 Incl DLC Download Free PC Game Full Version

When Shantae falls prey to darkish magic, solely her mates can save her! Swap between Shantae’s BFFs Sky, Bolo, and Rottytops on this thrilling new mode as you battle by way of the Nightmare Realm’s remixed locales (together with three brand-new ranges) utilizing abilities like Bolo’s spring grapple, Sky’s egg toss, and Rottytops’ brain-munching to beat baddies, clear up puzzles, and rescue the half-genie hero. It’s all doable with the ability of friendship!

Title: Shantae: Friends to the End

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: WayForward

Publisher: WayForward

Release Date: 12 Dec, 2017

