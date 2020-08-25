Red Comrades 3 Return of Alaska Reloaded Download Free PC Game Full Version





World stands upon the brink of destruction all due to Pete and Vasily Ivanovich and their irresponsible use of priceless gadget – The Time Machine. Backwoods village was by some means teleported into the USA and it threatens to trigger irreversible penalties for complete universe!

In order to save lots of the world as soon as once more Pete and Vasily Ivanovich must get via fireplace, water and thru… another stuff after which time and again.

They will get actually near the worst criminals on Las-Vegas streets, enlist within the commandos and full a number of missions for the USA authorities – to do away with drug seller’s band in jungles of Central America, to battle in opposition to Saddam Hussein and even to make a visit to Alaska.

Title: Red Comrades 3: Return of Alaska. Reloaded

Genre: Adventure

Developer: Buka Development , Saturn Plus

Publisher: Buka Entertainment

Release Date: 7 Nov, 2017

File Name: Red.Comrades.3.Return.of.Alaska.Reloaded-POSTMORTEM.Torrent

Release Group: POSTMORTEM

