Raiders of the Broken Planet Wardog Fury Campaign Download Free PC Game Full Version

Harec desires Loaht to affix his Raiders however the Wardogs are out for his blood. Wardog chief General Marmalade desires all of the Aleph and Loaht is a unfastened finish. Loaht’s fury may win the struggle however who will get to him first?

WARDOG FURY is a premium marketing campaign for Raiders of the Broken Planet; a brand new journey together with 4 difficult 4 vs 1 missions. Play your favorite Raider! Choose Harec, Konstantin, Alicia or Lycus. Hire different Raiders, like Hans or Ginebra then customise them with Character or Faction playing cards you earn and make them your personal! OR infiltrate matches because the ANTAGONIST, swap sides and be part of the enemy stopping the Raiders from reaching their mission. Being unhealthy by no means felt so good!

First time on the Broken Planet? You will even obtain the free starter marketing campaign – Eternal Soldier – Rescue Lycus Dion to affix your ranks!

Title: Raiders of the Broken Planet – Wardog Fury Campaign

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: MercurySteam

Publisher: Mercury Steam Entertainment s.l

Release Date: 30 Nov, 2017

File Name: Raiders.of.the.Broken.Planet.Wardog.Fury.Campaign-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 13.3 GB





