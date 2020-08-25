Phoning Home MULTi7 Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

You play ION, a younger exploration unit on a mission to safe pure assets. When you crash-land on an alien planet your ship is sort of utterly destroyed. Not solely do you must survive in a wierd new world stuffed with risks, however to have even a hope of escape you could discover a technique to contact your private home planet for assist.

With solely your ship’s A.I. for firm, you got down to discover your new dwelling. On your journey you encounter ANI, a small, stranded service unit who identifies as feminine. ANI is the primary to confess she’s a bit mad, however she can also be a helpful useful resource, and it quickly turns into clear that there might be no escape with out her.

Download Details

Title: Phoning Home

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: ION LANDS

Publisher: ION LANDS

Release Date: 7 Feb, 2017

File Name: Phoning.Home-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 4.05 GB





Download Now