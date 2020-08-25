Niche a genetics survival game v1.0.6 Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Niche – a genetics survival recreation is a contemporary mix of turn-based technique and simulation mixed with roguelike parts.
Shape your individual species of cat/fox/bear/dog-like animals based mostly on actual genetics. Keep your animals alive towards all odds, resembling hungry predators, local weather change and spreading illness.
If your species goes extinct the sport is misplaced and your evolution wants to begin anew.
Title: Niche – a genetics survival recreation
Genre: Indie, Simulation, Strategy
Developer: Stray Fawn Studio
Publisher: Stray Fawn Studio
Release Date: 15 Sep, 2016
File Name: Niche.a.genetics.survival.game-HI2U.Torrent
Release Group: HI2U
Size: 240 MB
Download Details