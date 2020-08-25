Marble Land Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Marble Land is a physics-based puzzle recreation that was designed primarily for VR. The goal of the sport is to information a rolling marble on the right path to its goal vacation spot by altering the configuration of the weather within the degree. The recreation incorporates 45 ranges of accelerating issue, break up throughout three completely different environments: the desert, the cave and the mountain.
Title: Marble Land
Genre: Indie
Developer: Devious Technologies
Publisher: Devious Technologies
Release Date: 7 Dec, 2017
