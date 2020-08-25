Lovely Planet Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

With boots of velocity in your ft, an infinite provide of bullets on your semi-automatic and the power to leap over twice your individual top, you’re properly geared up to go up towards any enemy in your quest to succeed in Lovely Planet! Balance between leaping round dodging bullets and taking intention for a greater shot at your enemies, don’t waste time tenting at cowl spots and ready for enemies to come out – artfully evade the onslaught of bullets and defeat all baddies that stand in your means!

Title: Lovely Planet

Genre: Action, Indie

Developer: QUICKTEQUILA

Publisher: tinyBuild

Release Date: 31 Jul, 2014

File Name: Lovely.Planet-GOG.Torrent

Release Group: GOG

Size: 34.3 MB

Download Details





Download Now