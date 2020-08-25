House of Velez Episode 1 Download Free PC Game Full Version





Lily Velez, daughter of well-known archaeologist Victor Velez, returns house to her household’s property following information of her father’s sudden disappearance. Intent on discovering clues to her lacking father’s whereabouts, and proof to show his innocents involving a scandal inside his firm, Lily begins her search. However, she is about to uncover one thing that can take her far past her personal investigation. Something that can power her to struggle for her very survival. Follow Lily into her personal worst nightmare as she uncovers the darkish and sadistic historical past that lies throughout the partitions of the House of Velez.

House of Velez is a horror sport primarily based round stealth/puzzle parts. It emphasizes sneaking, working and hiding mechanics to surpass obstacles relatively than fight.

Another characteristic is “Heart Rate Suppression” that restricts motion, however lets you turn into “invisible” when used successfully.





