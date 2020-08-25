Hello Neighbor Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror recreation about sneaking into your neighbor’s home to determine what horrible secrets and techniques he’s hiding within the basement. You play in opposition to a complicated AI that learns out of your each transfer. Really having fun with climbing by means of that yard window? Expect a bear entice there. Sneaking by means of the entrance door? There’ll be cameras there quickly. Trying to flee? The Neighbor will discover a shortcut and catch you.

Title: Hello Neighbor

Genre: Adventure, Indie, Strategy

Developer: Dynamic Pixels

Publisher: tinyBuild

Release Date: 8 Dec, 2017

File Name: Hello.Neighbor-CODEX.Torrent

Release Group: CODEX

Size: 2.3 GB

