Gloria Sinica: Han Xiongnu Wars Download Free PC Game Full Version

Gloria Sinica: Han Xiongnu Wars units the historic background within the eventful years of the early Han Dynasty, and have in role-playing, real-time technique and motion sport performs. Members of ShangShiXuan cohere to archaeological discoveries and historic paperwork to faithfully preset the tradition and scenes of an japanese world.

The sport begins through the reign of the Wudi Emperor of Han, and revolves across the wars between the Han Empire and the Xiongnu on the northern steppes, in addition to that amongst different kingdoms, cities and tribes on the time. The in-game world spans from the tribes of Sushen and Fuyu, on the financial institution of the Black River within the East, to the land of Kangju and Dayuan on the West of the lofty Pamirs. Two hundred cities, massive and small, characterize greater than thirty nations, cultures and tribes on the time.

Title: 汉匈决战/Gloria Sinica: Han Xiongnu Wars

Genre: Action, RPG

Developer: Chongqing Shangshixuan Technology Co., Ltd.,

Publisher: Chongqing Shangshixuan Technology Co., Ltd.,

Release Date: 6 Dec, 2017

