Far Cry 5 – Dead Living Zombies (CODEX) (VIỆT HÓA) Download Free PC Game Full Version





TITLE: Far Cry 5 – Dead Living Zombies (CODEX) DEVELOPER: Ubisoft Montreal, Red Storm, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Kiev

PUBLISHER: Ubisoft

RELEASE DATE: 26 Mar, 2018

GENRE: Open World, Action, Adventure, Shooter, Survival FILE SIZE: 73 GB

Welcome to Hope County, Montana. This idyllic location is residence to a group of freedom-loving individuals – and a fanatical doomsday cult identified by many as The Project at Eden’s Gate. Led by the charismatic prophet Joseph Seed and his devoted siblings, Eden’s Gate has been surreptitiously infiltrating all elements of day by day life.

When your arrival incites the cult to violently assume management of the area, it’s important to stand up ans spark the fires of resistance to liberate the besieged group. Freely discover Hope Couny’s rivers, lands and skies with the biggest customisable weapon and car roster ever in a Far Cry sport. You are the hero of the story in a world that hits again with each strike, and the place the locations you uncover and the locals you group up with will form your story in methods you’ll by no means anticipate.

Patch Việt Ngữ V1.1:

OneDrive

Github Hướng dẫn cài đặt :

Tải Patch về, giải nén trong thư mục sport. Chạy file Far Cry 5 Vietnamese Patch.exe Nguồn: GAMETIENGVIET.COM

Note: Turn Off Your Antivirus Before Installing Any Game 1. Extract 2. Burn or mount the .iso 3. Run setup.exe and set up 4. Copy crack from CODEX dir to installdir 5. Play sport!

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit variations solely)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equal

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or higher)

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 40 GB obtainable area





Download Now