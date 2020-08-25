Disputed Space Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Gameplay
Disputed Space is a fast-paced arcade motion sport, not a practical simulator. It is a 6DOF sport that performs like Descent or Overload, however in outer area as an alternative of inside a mine. Players pilot a small fighter ship that may fly in any route (together with backwards) whereas blasting enemy ships with lasers and missiles.
Title: Disputed Space
Genre: Action, Indie
Developer: ShilohGames
Publisher: ShilohGames
Release Date: 8 Dec, 2017
File Name: Disputed.Space-HI2U.Torrent
Release Group: HI2U
Size: 2.3 GB
Download Details