Diluvion MULTi9 Download Free PC Game Full Version

Forced into the deep oceans by a Great Flood that occurred numerous centuries in the past, humanity now lives trapped underneath a thick layer of unbreakable ice and their survival hangs by a tenuous thread. However, their penchant for perseverance is powerful, and a brand new civilization has emerged with distinct kingdoms, religions and cultures. By a accident you, an aspiring submarine captain, have been given the respect of commanding your first sub. With a courageous crew at your command, you now enterprise into the unknown on a quest to find humanity’s biggest secret.

Explore the hazards of the depths on this fantastically realized flooded world, and unearth untold riches and glory. Discover the remnants of civilization in quite a few distinctive cities and be taught their native lore, commerce tales and treasure, and rent crew new members.

Title: Diluvion

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, RPG

Developer: Arachnid Games

Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment

Release Date: 2 Feb, 2017

