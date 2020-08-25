Defunct Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Defunct is an indie journey recreation with a give attention to circulation, pace and a fascinating world. You are a damaged robotic that unintentionally falls out of an enormous cargo ship onto a post-human Earth, now inhabited by robots. You need to get again to your ship earlier than it’s too late!
You are outfitted with a Gravitize engine. It is used to create a separate gravity round your self; that is the principle supply of your pace. Use this in downhills to speed up. But watch out, utilizing it uphill will gradual you down. In addition to this the world is stuffed with totally different pace boosts akin to Enerjuice, which you’ll be able to choose up and use to go sooner.
Download Details
Title: Defunct
Genre: Adventure, Indie, Racing
Developer: Freshly Squeezed
Publisher: SOEDESCO Publishing
Release Date: 29 Jan, 2016
File Name: Defunct-PLAZA.Torrent
Release Group: PLAZA
Size: 1.23 GB