After Rain Phoenix Rise Download Free PC Game Full Version

Before struggling the lack of his father, a younger warrior is informed of an approaching cataclysm that might once more devastate human civilization. Tempered by the weather and burning with vengeful rage, Gideon Cole rises from the Heart of the Badlands to embark on a deadly journey by way of the unforgiving Wasteland, with the hope of vanquishing a god-like foe. It was time to place a cease to the desert warlord and his minions, tackle the terrors that await him within the Valley of Nod, and battle his manner by way of town of Big Iron, to abolish the Master Program and set humanity free.

After Rain: Phoenix Rise is a 2D action-platformer set at midnight future, the place the sturdy attempt to see one other day, and the weak are consumed by the Horde. The air is unbreathable, clear water is scarce, and bloodthirsty necrobots feast on the flesh of the dwelling. It is now as much as you to convey again all that was good. Lock ‘n load, sharpen your blade, and put together for the last word journey!

Title: After Rain: Phoenix Rise

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: DV8Games

Publisher: DV9DESIGN

Release Date: 15 Dec, 2017

