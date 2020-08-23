Grand Theft Auto V PC Full Version Free Download Games for PC

Download GTA V PC Full Version Download

Grand Theft Auto 5 PC– the second largest city in the United States (or Los Angeles) did a year ago heavily impoverished. Traffic was anemic, passersby always missing. This is the first fixed – for the blocks of the car it is much more, and real changes can be seen in all kinds of highways and ring roads. But where are the people? This individual character, which is the sidewalks do not walk reflect the mood of the American metropolis. On the PS3, we’ve turned a blind eye, but now that’s not. Ubisoft and Capcom revealed that the next-gen thousands of NPCs on the screen. V GTA completely next gene does not. Oh, such a bridge – GTA 7.5 generation – one more unsatisfied. The same goes for animation (although Unity isn’t a good comparison anymore). 30 images is cool but provided it works smoothly. And here it doesn’t work, at least not always, but objectively looking at the first patch it has improved a lot. Many, but not all, and the flat tire or city driving game still manages to slow down.

Download Grand Theft Auto V PC for your PC

Download Now

Download Grand Theft Auto GTA V PC full version of the installation wizard for free!

Download Now

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1, Windows Vista 64 Bit Service Pack 2 * (* NVIDIA video card recommended if running Vista OS)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4GB

Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 65GB