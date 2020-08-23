Civilization VI Full Version Free Download Games for PC

Download Civilization VI Full Version Download

Civilization VI PC– is the sixth installment in the legendary turn-based strategy series to build and expand an empire over several thousand years of human history. The developer of the game is the Firaxis Games studio, the team responsible for two extensions of Sid Meier Civilization V, titled Gods and Kings and Brave New World. Sid Meier once again took on the role of the intellectual and artistic patron of the production and was not directly involved in the development work. The fifth edition of the series was a great brand of reset, simplifying the many elements we found in predecessors. In the case of the sixth part, the creators don’t want to make the same mistake. Most of the innovations introduced by Five and its additions have consequently occurred in Civilization VI.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Core 2 Duo E8500 3.16GHz / Phenom II X3 710

GPU: GeForce 8800 GT / Radeon R7 240 v2 1GB

RAM: 4GB

OS: Win 7 64

Direct X: DX 11

HDD Space: 15GB