Rise of the Tomb Raider Full Version Games to Download

Rise of the Tomb Raider– However, there is no denying, let Uncharted series change direction and inspiration came forever. In the first episode of the most appreciated we could see in Lara Croft man. The first murder scene, recommending the heroine boy and showing the accompanying feelings was one of the best moments in the game and gave it some credibility. For obvious reasons, Rise of the Tomb Raider more, it’s not because the process of “internal maturation” can never be repeated; Lara is no longer a beginner now that the seasoned killer. The main story focuses on the relationship with his father and research, which he dedicated his life. Sound familiar? This is just the beginning. Miss Croft sets out in search of the mythical source that could not find her father, but not only she is looking for him. Trinity also do it – a secret organization that includes among others Constantine or the embodiment of madness, evil and all the stereotypes characterized by selfish Freaks games and action films. Lara is not alone in this challenge, because Jonah is also of the faithful, accompanied by note in the previous section, but more often than not – as in a “single room” – he abandons us to ourselves.

Already in the previous game can not complain about the lack of variety in terms of positions and points of view you. Although the action took place on a small island, Lara visited the snow-capped peaks, jungles, postwar bunkers and sandy coast. It is great that the Tomb Raider increase this diversity even greater. Discover old buildings, just visit the Syrian desert, then admire the snowy landscapes of Siberia, penetrate into the interior of the Soviet establishment or desert forest. Partially open world gives players the enormity of possibilities, too much emphasis on exploration. to investigate the displayed screen notification of a new challenge or tomb briefly (more on that later). A little cold, but to be honest, for me this world isn’t being kidnapped, it’s not being pulled.

Fighting is a lot, but it’s still action-adventure, no shooting contests. In this regard, the Uncharted game dominates in which the screen occasionally spilled waves of enemies. So there is no lack of discretion regarding the transition method; We can turn enemies into silence or put into open confrontation. Available still poured bow, ax, rifles, pistols and machine guns, which can be upgraded in the fields. This time we have an overview of the detailed statistics of our equipment and the purchase of new upgrades that we can see on which point they translate. In addition to the inclusion of new skills through experience points in the fields deserves access to the fast car to win, so we have to go almost every time again to the desired position. Then we also have the opportunity to see one of the few loading screens. Yes – very few, because despite the promises a little load happens. Not often, but still.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Dual core CPU (AMD Athlon64 X2 2.1 Ghz (4050 +) / Intel Core2 Duo 1.86 Ghz (E6300)

RAM: 1GB (Win XP), 2GB (Win Vista / 7)

OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8

Video Card: DirectX 9 Graphics card with 512 MB Video RAM (Radeon HD 2600 XT / Geforce 8600)

Sound Card: Yes