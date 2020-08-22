Need for Speed ​​Full Version Free Download Games for PC

Download Need for Speed ​​the full version Download

Need for Speed ​​PC– Need for Speed ​​for the PC is a nineteenth full-fledged edition of one of the most popular automotive series, developed continuously for more than two decades by the Electronic Arts company. Behind its creation matches Ghost Games team (formerly EA Goteborg), composed largely of former members of the Criterion, which won Need for Speed ​​Rivals 2013. The work on the game was attended by representatives of the Speedhunters community, which unites photographers, journalists and drivers gathered around a vast culture of the car. Closing the 20th anniversary of the series, the creators have decided to restart its genre, styling the new installment of the simple Need for Speed. Being a type of response to the expectations of the players, the production is the result of the analysis of all previous visits, and contains only the best elements for which over the years fans loved the brand, namely. The rich options to modify cars, an authentic urban culture of automobile history and compelling, taking place outdoors, immersed in the darkness of the city at night.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3-4130 or equivalent with 4 hardware threads

RAM: 6 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or later

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti 2GB, AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB, or equivalent DX11 compatible GPU with 2GB of memory

Free Disk Space: 30 GB