Fallout 4 Full Version Free Download Games for PC

Fallout 4 PC – On PC is the fourth full installment of a cult post-apocalyptic RPG series, begun in 1997 by Black Isle Studios and Inter companies. After the closure for the Fallout PlayStation 2 released the original developer studios and a cool party: Brotherhood of Steel, the brand rights took over the Bethesda company and is its interior studio responsible for both the third and fourth parts of the series, Studio was formerly known Elder mainly from the Scrolls series, the most popular edition, Skyrim, released in 2011 on PC-Tach and PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles.

Fallout 4 titles in a version for personal computers has a number of improvements over the console release. The game offers the possibility of, among other games, at 60 frames per second and a resolution higher than Full HD. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Fallout 4 runs, while “only” 30 images and 1080p. Another important point is distributed changes in the PC tower almost on the same basis as in the case of Skyrim. Short writing, players must have almost complete freedom to change. Fallout 4 The story begins in a suburb of Boston, USA, for a few moments before the tragic aftermath of a nuclear explosion. During a short introduction, you get to know the family hero, and we create our character to do (male or female) to change the external appearance and assign skill points. A moment later, followed by a said explosion, after our protagonist shelter No. 111. The real story begins 200 years later goes to anti-atomic when our character comes from the protection of the surface and begin controlled for survival in a hostile, post-apocalyptic environment to fight. Our main task is to find the other family members.

Depending on the individual privileged action Fallout 4 in the Windows PC version, observed from the point of view of primary or tertiary people, and the game mechanics are based largely known to the reader solutions of Fallout 3. pours The game, among others, as characteristic elements of the series since the system of special attributes if VATS Aiming system so that you give the precise blow in a selected part of the opponent’s body. In production, there is also the option to hug a dog or join forces with other characters that we can give simple commands throughout the game. The main goal, which made its creators, but became absolute freedom, so it depends on the player for whom to succeed and how their actions affect further development of the plot.

