F1 2016 Full Version Free Download Games for PC

Download F1 2016

F1 2016 PC – F1 2016 for PC Download – F1 2016 eighth to the Windows PC edition of the licensed racing game series, so that participation in the competition in Formula 1. As usual take for the preparation of the title of British studio Codemasters matches account of a number of DiRT, Race driver, Colin McRae Rally or Micro Machines. In the production process, it was a big role that the opinions of the fans of the developers, after the release of F1 2015. The game uses the same graphics engine as its predecessor, the introduction of a brand new game mode as well as changes minors to the collected fun model is played.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3 530 or AMD FX 4100

RAM: 8 GB

OS: 64bit Versions of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 460 or AMD HD 5870

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard

Free Disk Space: 30 GB