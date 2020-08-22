Evolve the Full Version Free Download Games for PC

Download Evolve the full version DOWNLOAD

Evolve PC– Evolve is a first-person shooter network, which combines cooperation and competition between players. The creators and creators of the game are the producers of the Turtle Rock studio, known mainly by the famous gryLeft 4 Dead (prepared in collaboration with the Valve company). Evolve is set in the future and is about hunting monsters. The game has several game modes, but the basic form is to fight four groups of mercenaries with the beast, in which the player takes on the fifth. It is important that hunters are described strictly specialized classes – trapper (or hunter), stormtrooper, medical, and support units participate in hunting. In the game, there are also a number of representatives of each category and creatures, which can be played – each with a unique appearance and abilities.

Same games Evolve different from what we know of the typical shooter – the game is asymmetrical and therefore unique to each page. Fellowship hunters start for example tracking the monster, in which trapper specializes. This mercenary can break the sound probe, restrict the enemy’s movements with a harpoon, or temporarily imprison them within the force field. After tracking victims of the team have to prove Tune – the doctor has to heal, renew fellow support covers, a soldier pulls the attention of a dangerous beast. In this aspect of the game including the theme of cooperation between the subjects.

The situation is very different on the monster side. This early in the game must flee to look for his men to hunt for prey and eat his meat. Only in this way does the beast increase the chances of winning – after eating appropriate portions of the carcass it can evolve into a stronger form. The player then receives more points and the ability to choose subsequent special attacks.

Although the concept of co-op gameplay is not new, for the launch of Evolve awaited with great interest. Turtle Rock Studio has the Left 4 dead show series that knows its subject like no other – the fact that they have decided this time to tweak the formula a bit, giving hope for the next ten hours of original entertainment. Although the fun of this kind has never completely absorbed me, but for many years it has been a nice springboard, allowing in an interesting and stimulating way to spend free time. Climate change on the note of sci-fi battle aligned with the monster and the introduction of asymmetry fought duels, welcomed with open arms.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Core 2 Duo E6600 / Athlon 64 X2 6400

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Video Card: AMD Radeon 5770 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or higher

Free Disk Space: 50 GB