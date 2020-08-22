Dark Souls III Full Version Free Download Games for PC

Download Dark Souls III Full Version Download

Dark Souls III PC – Dark Souls III series Dark Souls was officially launched in 2011 for Life, the game of the same name, but the first installment of the brand and therefore is considered Demon Souls in 2009 for the PlayStation 3. All parts of this series produced by Studio software, founded in the 1986 year by year. The developer releasing a variety of titles, including a series of hits from the Armored Core series, but only Soulsy meant he leapt into the top league of global video game producers. Dark Souls III for PC, another project in the performance of the Japanese is in the care exercised Hidetaka Miyazaki, the “father” Demon Souls, Dark Souls first and Bloodborne alone. Another creative director of production was Isamu Okano, in charge of Steel Battalion: Heavy Armor.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 / AMD FX-6300

RAM Info: 4GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit Windows 10 64bit

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti / ATI Radeon HD 7950

Sound Card: Yes

Free Disk Space: 25 GB