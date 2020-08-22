ARK Survival Evolved Full Version Free Download Games for PC

Download ARK Survival Evolved Full Version Download

ARK Survival Evolved PC– ARK: Survival Evolved is in an open-world survival sandbox simulator where players are set up on the main competitors of dinosaurs. The title is the wildcard studio production debut, founded by former Microsoft Game Studios employee Jesse Rapczaka and created for eighth-generation PCs and consoles. Game mechanics based on the legendary MMO sandboxes like DayZ with the different models that the role of pervasive zombies has taken huge dinosaurs here. Our character goes naked and defenseless on the closest island to the unknown, and his work is as long as possible to survive in this hostile environment. To survive, we need the raw materials from which to hunt and harvest, so we will produce is essential for the survival of weapons and various tools. In the game, there was also a character development system, learning new skills during their stay on the island, very useful for survival. Some of them even allow you to tame dinosaurs and then make personal supports.

Minimum system requirements

CPU Speed: 2.0 GHz Dual-Core 64-bit CPU

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7 or Windows 8

Video Card: DirectX11 Compatible GPU with 1 GB Video RAM

Free Disk Space: 20 GB