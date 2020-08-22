Alien Isolation Full Version Free Download Games for PC

Download Alien Isolation Full Version Download

Alien Isolation PC– Alien: Isolation is a first-person survival horror, set in the universe of the Alien movie series. Behind its creation corresponds to the British studio Creative Assembly, best known for its excellent strategy series Total War. The publisher of the game is while the company SEGA, which for many years has a license for the game associated with the cult of the xenomorph cycle. The game takes the role of Amanda – the daughter of the main character of the head of the film tetralogy Ellen Ripley. The action takes place 15 years after the events, known from the first film. Our pupil sets out to find the Nostromo black cargo box, where there was a first fatal encounter with aliens. His purpose is to know the whole truth and determine what really happened to his mother.

In contrast to the previous overcrowded production action of the stranger in the lead role, Alien the authors: the return of isolation to the roots of the genre, which is survival horror, with an emphasis on the extraordinary atmosphere and a pervasive sense of danger, accompanies us. while scanning apparently abandoned ship. Our path in fact follows a mortal enemy, endowed with a special system of senses: sight, hearing, and smell. Ksenomorfa but we can in no way take away, and the best means of survival are: escape, distraction of the opponent, temporary deterrence and the wise use of their hiding places. Amanda must hack the ship’s systems and create necessary according to the situation rumors. With the help comes it is also an integral part of the series,

Game developers mainly modeled on the most famous, the first part of the saga film, which was directed by Ridley Scott’s Alien: Alien. Alien: Isolation refers to him, both in the narrative and in terms of graphic design. Ksenomorphic model associates the same HR Giger concepts, a bit of old-fashioned ship decor and on-board devices vividly recalling the vision of a distant future, as portrayed in Ridley Scott’s cult image. The authors of the game managed to preserve the original atmosphere of the film, in which instead of battling hordes of emotions monsters themselves exhausted a journey through the dimly lit maze of corridors and accompanying mysterious sounds and tracks of the Alien.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8500 or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400+

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7 (32bit)

Video Card: 1GB (AMD Radeon HD 5550 or Nvidia GeForce GT 430)

Free Disk Space: 35 GB