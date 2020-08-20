Miley Cyrus Single Again: She Broke Up With Cody Simpson!

Miley Cyrus had the perfect love with Cody Simpson. Still, they decided to go their separate ways, but they remain on good terms.

Miley Cyrus has had a long love affair with Liam Hemsworth. The actor and singer dated for over ten years and they were even married. The star seemed to be living a true fairy tale, but she ended up divorcing.

The singer was no longer on the same wavelength with Liam and she preferred to break up with him. Soon after, she got into a relationship with Cody Simpson and everything seemed to be going very well between them.

Miley Cyrus single again!

Miley and Cody Simpson have been together for over nine months. The two stars posted many photos of their couple and they ignited the web. Indeed, they never ceased to be glamorous and they dared everything together.

The singer seemed to take this story seriously and Cody was very much in love with her. Nevertheless, according to the TMZ media outlet, the Hannah Montana star and the sportsman have ended their story. Several relatives of the stars have confirmed their breakup but no one knows if it was Miley who broke up with Cody.

Cody still very close to the star

It has been several weeks since Miley Cyrus is no longer with Cody. However, the latter remained on good terms and Cody is still very close to her. On Friday, August 14, Miley released her new single called Midnight Sun. Her ex did not hesitate to support her and he left her a nice message on Instagram.

“ So proud of you, congratulations to the most special of them all, ” he said. This little attention must have pleased Miley Cyrus even if she did not respond publicly. For his part, Cody still seems addicted to the singer and he could try to seduce her again.

Miley Cyrus fans may be very surprised by their breakup. However, it had been a while since the singer hadn’t shared photos of her with the 22-year-old. So, we can think that she has turned the page and no one knows if she has already found love.

His first long relationship after Liam Hemsworth

Before Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus has had a brief love affair with Kaitlynn Carter. The two young women had spent the whole summer together and they were very close. Still, the starlet considered Kaitlynn a very good friend more and she needed time to recover from her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

Thus, Cody Simpson was Miley’s first long relationship after her breakup with the actor. She looked pretty good by his side and she was able to count on him during her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, as well as during confinement.

In addition, the young athlete did not fail to support her during her health problems. Miley Cyrus suffered from tonsillitis, she had to undergo emergency surgery. Cody hadn’t let go of her hand and was doing anything to make her feel better. It is therefore a hard blow for him who seemed very much in love…