Kylie Jenner Skips Instagram Censorship With Her First Pose After Turning 23

The celebrity has left his followers speechless with a black and white photograph that accumulates more than 10 million likes

On August 10, Kylie Jenner turned 23 years old and, as expected, she wanted to share some moments of the celebration with her followers from around the world. The little girl of the Kardashian clan used her social networks to share some photographs blowing the candles with her daughter Stormi although, perhaps, the image that is attracting the most attention is that of her first post-anniversary pose. With him, Kylie has managed to bypass the censorship of Instagram.

Kylie Jenner has turned 23 years old being one of the most well-known young millionaires (not billionaires, according to Forbes ) on the planet. Her business empire based on cosmetic products and her success on social media has helped her.

The internet star, lover of look changes and the constant use of wigs, published this tender photograph blowing a birthday afternoon with candles with the number 23, her age. And as every mother would do, Kylie Jenner enlisted the help of little Stormi, her two-year-old daughter, to perform the ritual.

However, beyond the images of the celebration and the stories that he shared with congratulations from friends and acquaintances, many of them famous such as Hailey Baldwin, Cara Delevingne, or her sister Kendall Jenner, there has been a publication that It has gotten all the attention.

Kylie Jenner knows well how Instagram works (she lives for something, in part, from it) so she wanted to welcome the 23-year-old with a photo of a nude that, however, has managed to bypass the entire censorship policy of the application.

The image is a black and white pose in which we see Kylie Jenner with a black hat, a veil covering her face, and black pants. In the photo, which is taken by photographer Sasha Samsonova, the influencer covers her breasts with her hands to prevent Instagram from removing the image for violating its regulations.