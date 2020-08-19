Demi Rose Posted A Knitted Bikini Photo On Instagram

Model Demi Rose surprised her Instagram followers by posting a photo of herself wearing a swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The British star wore a blue knit bikini. The garments had bear faces embroidered, held up by thin straps. An almost ‘impossible’ swimsuit to wear, very similar to the one that the singer Dua Lipa boasted a few weeks ago on her social networks.

Demi Rose Mawby posed in front of the sea in Ibiza, Spain, wearing a face with foundation, highlighter, nude lipstick, and wide black lashes. She gathered her hair into a ponytail.

Demi Rose described the post with the message “Waifu laifu” and garnered approx 249,000 reactions in just two hours.

Demi Rose was in confinement in London for almost four months but has recently returned to her life of travel and nights out. He moved to Ibiza at the end of July and since then has been enjoying the sunny and sandy days of summer.

A few days ago, she dazzled on Instagram by posing in a full blue swimsuit. Her photograph was framed by a spectacular sunset also on the beaches of Ibiza.

Demi Rose has taken 462,929 likes on this post so far…