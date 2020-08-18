Quake 3 Arena Is Now Free To Download On PC, But Not For Long

New free game. Quake 3 is now available to download for free. We tell you how you can get this Bethesda game through its launcher.

The Quake saga defined a genre on its own. The various installments perfected the first-person shooter to become the benchmark within the industry. Over the years they have become very recognized titles and their Quake 3 in one of its most interesting installments.

Differing from what we could find up to that point, Quake 3 Arena was completely focused on multiplayer action with the aim of competing with the Unreal Tournament. Released in 1999, Quake 3 Arena is one of the most frenetic multiplayer of its time.

Now, you can get it for free. If you remember, a few days ago we informed you that you could play Quake II for free. Today Bethesda has expanded its offerings by offering the next title in the series, Quake 3 Arena.

This is because Bethesda has announced that its donation drive has been successful, reaching more than $ 20,000. therefore, the game will be available through the company’s launcher for free.

To get hold of it you have to download this launcher on your PC and search for Quake 3. Download the Bethesda Net Launcher (if you don’t have it yet) through this link. From it, you can quickly access the games of sagas like DOOM, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, or RAGE. Do not delay in doing so, since this promotion will only be available until August 20.

Of course, there are always ways to get free games. Remnant From the Ashes and The Alto Collection are free this week on the Epic Games Store. Finally, the free games that will be next week have been announced (starting Thursday 20 at 17:00): Enter the Gungeon and God’s Trigger.