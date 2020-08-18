Best PC Game Download “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” on Steam

Do you know if your PC can run Fall Guys? We share the technical details of the new fashion game on computers.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has become a favorite of PC gamers around the world. The title is available on PC, through the Steam online games store, and PlayStation 4. If you are one of those who prefer the computer instead of the console, we leave you everything you need to know to start the download.

According to Steam, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is an “it’s a massively multiplayer party game with up to 60 players online in a free-for-all showdown that unfolds round after round amid escalating chaos until there is only one victor left. “

The online game developed by Mediatonic is on sale for 37 soles. You can also buy the collector’s version pack for 53 soles.

Please note that online gaming on PC requires a Steam account, downloading the installer on your computer, and then proceeding with the Fall Guys installation.

For you to enjoy the whole experience, here are the minimum requirements for Fall Guys to run smoothly on PC.

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

ONLINE GAMES | Fall Guys on Xbox and Nintendo

Fall Guys is a new sensation in the gaming market. Now, the community is wondering if we will see this title on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One consoles. The developer has not confirmed anything, so they leave the possibility open.

Fall Guys is currently available on PS4 and PC, which is why millions have been playing this animated Battle Royale since the early days of its release.

Faced with the expectations of Fall Guys players, developer Mediatonic pointed out that the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch version would be a good idea, but the project depends on the acceptance of the players.