Top Celebs known for their enjoyment of gaming

Celebrities all over the world are well-known for their love of entertainment. You’ll see them in the best clubs, biggest shows and fanciest restaurants. There are many famous musicians, models, sports persons, directors, actors and stars from other fields who are regularly spotted at the most elite casinos of the world. Like millions of people across the world, they also prefer getting some leisure time of their own at the casino gaming tables.

Furthermore, scientific advancements are making gambling not just easier but are also transforming the casino gambling world on the whole. Today, celebrities as well as common people are using novel avenues to enjoy their favourite pastime. For instance, the way AI is changing roulette, it has become a lot convenient for everyone to enjoy this casino game, from within the comfort of their homes, and also away from the public spotlight.

Let’s talk about some of the famous celebrities who are known for their love of gambling.

Matt Damon

It was actually a poker film that made Matt Damon a big name in the Hollywood. However, over a period of time, Matt has become a big fan of the game in real life too. He actually practised poker a lot in order to prepare for his role in ‘Rounders’. In fact, he can be often spotted playing poker alongside his buddies Toby Maguire and Ben Affleck. Matt is also a huge fan of Texas Hold‘em poker, but hasn’t been seen indulging in any of those celebrity poker events.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson became famous for her glamorous role in Baywatch. She is a Canadian actress who was actually married to a pro-level poker player named Rick Salomon, at one point of time. She was already very passionate about poker, but that relationship kicked up her love for the game a notch. You can spot her playing poker at the biggest casinos of Las Vegas.

Ben Affleck

The Batman star and Hollywood A-list actor Ben Affleck is another avid poker player. Unlike his friends, he can be spotted dabbling in blackjack and other casino games. In fact, he once admitted to counting cards in a Las Vegas casino, because of which he was booted out from the facility. Visit the best Las Vegas casinos and you will often hear casino employees talking about his generous tips. Seen at all popular hotspots of the Sin City, he once raked in around $ 1 million during his two trips to the city. Ben Affleck also hosts his own poker games involving his other celebrity friends including Tobey Maguire, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Tobey Maguire

Not only has the Spider-Man actor been a regular at Las Vegas casinos over the years, he is widely recognised as a gambling aficionado. Also referenced in the popular poker movie ‘Molly’s Game’, Tobey Maguire can be spotted at popular casinos across the continents, indulging in high stake games. Like his friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, he is also very good at poker.