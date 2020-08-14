Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada Download For Free PC Game

A number of personalities that have actually been asked for by followers sign up with the fight, such as Yukimura’s papa, Masayuki Sanada. A number of brand-new attributes are consisted of, such as “Castle Towns”, where you can experience the daily lives as well as fights of policemen in min information, as well as “Multi-Stage Battles”!

Initial release date: 23 November 2016

Series: Samurai Warriors

Mode: Single-player video game

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows

Developers: Omega Force, Koei Tecmo

Publishers: Koei Tecmo Games, Koei Tecmo

Minimum System Requirements of Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada. Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 7, Windows® 8.1, Windows® 10 (64bit required)

Processor: Core i7 870

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTS 450 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 27 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c over

Additional Notes: 640×480 pixel over, High Color, VRAM 1GB over Recommended System Requirements of Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada.