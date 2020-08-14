Now that TikTok is so fashionable, it is likely that you have opened an account and asked yourself a thousand questions about the platform. One of the most repeated has to do with how your videos are uploaded precisely to the competitor’s app, Instagram. Today we are going to get you out of your doubts and explain the ways you can publish the videos you record on TikTok on the posture’s social network.

TikTok and Instagram, the quarantine apps

There is no doubt that this rare quarantine that we have had to live has benefited social networks. These are the communication channels par excellence and in these moments in which we spend so much time without seeing our friends, they have become the ideal platform for this purpose as well as to consume entertaining content (or create it).

Within this phenomenon, TikTok and Instagram are taking the jackpot. The former keeps registering new users while the latter is experiencing unusual Stories, Videos, and Live activity. Something that many are doing, in fact, is combining the two social networks, recording content that is first published in the Asian app (thus taking advantage of its filters and effects) and then also uploaded to the application owned by Facebook.

And how is that done? , you may be wondering. Well, following a few simple steps that we are now going to explain to you. In some of them (not all) the linking of the accounts is needed, so the first thing you should be clear about is how to do this process. Aim.

How to link TikTok and Instagram account

Open your TikTok app and make sure you are logged in Tap on “Me” (in the bottom bar, it’s the icon in the right corner) Once in your user panel, go to «Edit profile». The penultimate point is “Instagram”. Tap on “Add Instagram to your profile.” Follow the pairing steps that are indicated. Ready, you already have your accounts linked.

How to upload TikTok videos to Instagram

To upload a video that you have recorded on TikTok to Instagram, the first thing you should know is that there are several ways to do it and that some involve linking the accounts of both social networks (let’s say it is the “official” procedure) and others do not. We have already left you a few lines above how the accounts are linked, so having this clear, we are going with the ways there are to share the videos.

With linked accounts

Having the associated TikTok and Instagram accounts, you can directly share the content you generate with the music-based app.

Record a video with TikTok and share it directly on Instagram

Enter the TikTok app and make sure you are logged in. Press the + button and record the video you want, with the effects, duration, and sounds you want. Once you have it ready to share and you reach the “Publish” screen, you will see in the lower area several icons of social networks and apps. Tap on the Instagram icon (it will change from black and white to color). Tap on “Publish”. After being published on your TikTok account, Instagram will open for you to upload the video directly.

Share a video on Instagram that you already have in your TikTok feed

Enter the TikTok app and make sure you are logged in. Select the video you want and open it. In the right column, touch the fourth circle, the one with the three points. A large menu of actions will appear and among them all the options you have to share the video. Touch on “Instagram” or “Stories” depending on where you prefer to upload the video.

Without the linked accounts

In case you do not want to link your TikTok and Instagram accounts, you also have the option to share the content between platforms quickly, although it is only applicable to the videos that you already have uploaded to your TikTok feed (the option to record something on the moment and directly sharing it on Instagram requires the aforementioned link).

Enter the TikTok application and make sure you have your session started. Select the video you want to share and open it. In the right column, touch the fourth circle, the one with the three points. You will see several action options. Touch the first one: “Save Video.” After that, you will see a box with Share options. Look for the one on Instagram, either Feed or Stories (you may have to click “Other” to find it) and tap on it to upload your video.

It will not be for lack of options. Now you just have to put them into practice!