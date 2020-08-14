How To Download Tiktok Videos On Your Phone

TikTok has become over time one of the most popular applications among the youngest. If you also use it, it is likely that you have ever wondered how to download any of the videos on your phone, a question that we are going to solve today. Continue reading.

TikTok, the queen of mobile videos

The formerly known as Musical.ly has ended up making an important niche within the younger segment. Renamed TikTok, this application allows you to record yourself for 15 seconds while you move your lips making you sing a song. Although at first, it may seem something not too special, this approach is very fashionable among teenagers, who also frequently share these musical recordings on their Instagram profile so as not to leave any social network without feeding.

Well, really this app will not only allow us to do dubbing or voice over. Over time we have seen how the creators within this social network published content as reactions, behind the scenes for the realization of effects, the well-known duos between Tiktokers and a long etcetera.

How to download videos from TikTok

Such is its popularity that we thought it would be useful to explain how to download these videos from the application to your mobile phone. The step-by-step that we offer you is really simple, so you won’t have any problem putting these download methods into practice on both your Android phone and your iPhone (or iPad).

As we pointed out, there are two ways to download videos -the second being applicable only when the first one does not work for whatever reason-:

Directly from the app function

Open the TikTok app on your device and go to the video you want to download on your device. Press the share button and then select the first option that appears in the lower section: «Save video «. Ready. The video will appear in the Photos app so you can watch it whenever you want.

Using as via Instagram

Open the TikTok application on your device and go to the video you want to download. Click on the share button – the “Save video” option will not appear – and then on the Instagram icon. A publication window will open to decide if you want to share the video in your Feed or as a Story. Click on Story. The Instagram application will open with the Stories interface for you to share the video. Click on the download content icon (the down arrow is just the symbol in the middle). Ready, you already have the video saved in your Reel or Videos folder (depending on whether you are on iOS or Android, respectively).

Probably the first option you already knew (you just have to be a little curious and take a look at the options in the app menu), but probably with the second trick, we have given you a solution that had not crossed your mind. The main “problem” with these two methods is that when downloading the videos they are accompanied by a watermark with the name of the social network and the user profile.

How to Download TikTok Videos Without Watermark

The process to download these videos without the TikTok watermarks is just as simple. Let’s use the equipment that we want since we can carry out the process from the mobile or the PC itself, all we need is the URL of the video in question and go to the bajartiktos website.

The address of the video can be obtained directly by pressing the share button on this social network. Then paste this link into the bajartiktoks web browser and the download will automatically load. If you click on the button «No Watermark» it will be stored in the download folder of your device. And it would be, that’s how fast this process is.

TikTok has already surpassed 1 billion downloads globally, thanks especially to the huge growth it enjoyed last year. So much so that, they say, TikTok became the fourth most downloaded application on iOs and Android in 2018 (if we put game titles aside, of course), behind WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger. Almost nothing.