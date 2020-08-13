Minecraft PC Game Download For Free Full Version
Minecraft is a video game which is very popular, the company developed it is named Mojang Studios and its Founder is Markus Persson. Minecraft is most liked in the USA and other countries also like it. Minecraft was released on 17 May 2009.
We are giving a free download to Minecraft game if you also like Minecraft game then download the Minecraft PC game.
How to download for free Minecraft game?
- First, you have to click on the download button.
- Then you have to agree on the agreement.
- After that, it will be downloaded from the server.
System requirements of Minecraft.
- CPU: Intel Core i3 3210 | AMD A8 7600 APU or equivalent.
- RAM: 4 GB RAM.
- HDD: 180 MB to 1 GB available space.
- GPU: Intel HD Graphics 4000 or AMD Radeon R5 series | NVIDIA GeForce 400 Series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 series.
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or later.
- Screen Resolution: 1024 x 768 or better.