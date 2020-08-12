View Miley Cyrus in “Midnight Sky” Video Intro

Miley Cyrus is back with brand-new songs! On Aug. 10, Cyrus went down an intro for her forthcoming solitary “Midnight Sky” together with a Rocky Scary– esque video clip of her lips. This is simply the current in a variety of rather puzzling intros the 27- year-old’s uploaded on her Instagram, consisting of a clip from her “Start All Over” video clip, which she merely captioned “Meet Miley Cyrus. . . again.” Cyrus emanates manager b * tch mindset in the clips, putting on head-to-toe developer tags.

This might be meaning a brand-new period of songs for the vocalist following her 2019 She Is Coming EP, as “Midnight Sky” appears to have an electro-pop ambiance total with a light aiding of synth. Cyrus additionally teased that Dua Lipa had actually heard what the followers had not. Does this mean that there’s a cooperation in the jobs? Could Dua Lipa really get on the tune? While you might need to wait till Aug. 14 to obtain all the responses, you can place this intro on repeat.