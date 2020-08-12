MTV Reveals Modification Of Place For Video Clip Songs Honors

Coordinators of the MTV Video Honors have actually introduced that the 2020 event– happening weeks from currently on August 30, will certainly no more be held inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Facility. As the coronavirus pandemic reveals no indicators of reducing, it was made a decision that exterior efficiencies, without target markets, would certainly show to be much more secure.

According to a joint declaration from MTV as well as the Barclays Facility, the 2020 Video clip Songs Honors will certainly “pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines.”

They proceeded, “In close consultation with state and local health officials, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021.”

Woman Gaga as well as Ariana Grande lead this year’s elections with 9 responds each (consisting of several co-nominations for “Rain on Me”). Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, as well as The Weeknd are additionally up for several groups.

Challengers for Video Clip of the Year consist of Gaga as well as Grande for “Rain on Me,” Swift for “The Man,” Eilish with “everything i wanted,” The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights,” Eminem including Juice WRLD for “Godzilla,” as well as Future including Drake with “Life is Good.”

DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Woman Gaga, The Weeknd, Article Malone, as well as Megan Thee Stallion will certainly contend for Musician of the Year.

Ballot is presently open up to followers on the VMA site. Followers can elect approximately 10 times each in every classification. Tallies for all groups other than Press Finest Brand-new Musician are open with August 23, while followers can elect their favored brand-new act with August 30.

A first lineup of entertainers was introduced recently, consisting of J Balvin, Doja Feline, as well as BTS. Throughout their extremely initial VMA efficiency, the K-pop super stars are prepared for to reveal their upcoming solitary, “Dynamite.” Starlet as well as entertainer Keke Palmer will certainly organize the event.

The 2020 MTV Video clip Songs Honors will certainly transmit live at 8: 00 pm EST on Sunday, August 30.

To see the whole checklist of MTV VMA candidates, see the main site.