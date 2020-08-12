Miley Cyrus acquisitions ‘horse-friendly’ Hidden Hills residence for $5mn: See images

Miley Cyrus’s $5million The golden state estate in a gated neighborhood is positioned in Hidden Hills, The Golden State

Singing giant Miley Cyrus lately obtained her hands on an extravagant residence that has sufficient area for her to maintain her equines.

The Hannah Montana star’s $5million The golden state estate in a gated neighborhood is positioned in Hidden Hills, The golden state and also takes pride in a variety of significant benefits consisting of a lagoon-inspired swimming pool and also patio area fire place.

Covering over 6,000 square-feet, the home lies on 1.2 acres of land and also was constructed back in the late 1950 s.

The manor includes a semi-open idea and also risen and also hardwood slab ceilings, repainted white to develop an extra modern appearance.

It likewise includes a screening area with comfy recliner chairs and also sizable bedroom and also a luxe shower room.

The outdoors consist of paddocks, a lagoon-inspired swimming pool, rock pathways and also a floor tile patio area.