Miley Cyrus acquisitions ‘horse-friendly’ Hidden Hills residence for $5mn: See images

Singing giant Miley Cyrus lately obtained her hands on an extravagant residence that has sufficient area for her to maintain her equines.
The Hannah Montana star’s $5million The golden state estate in a gated neighborhood is positioned in Hidden Hills, The golden state and also takes pride in a variety of significant benefits consisting of a lagoon-inspired swimming pool and also patio area fire place.
Covering over 6,000 square-feet, the home lies on 1.2 acres of land and also was constructed back in the late 1950 s.
The manor includes a semi-open idea and also risen and also hardwood slab ceilings, repainted white to develop an extra modern appearance.
It likewise includes a screening area with comfy recliner chairs and also sizable bedroom and also a luxe shower room.
The outdoors consist of paddocks, a lagoon-inspired swimming pool, rock pathways and also a floor tile patio area.