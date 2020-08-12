Mark Consuelos is not as ‘overprotective’ of child Lola as he assumed he would certainly be

Mark Consuelos ‘ method to parenting has actually altered with time. When the Riverdale celebrity as well as Kelly Ripa initially invited their only child Lola Consuelos in 2001, the star originally assumed he would certainly be extremely safety of his little woman. “As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I’ve mellowed a bit,” Mark, 49, confessed in a brand-new meeting with Individuals publication. When it comes to why he is extra kicked back? The father of 3 discussed, “Because I’m really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has.”
Along with Lola, 19, Kelly as well as Mark are likewise moms and dads to children Michael, 23, as well as Joaquin,17 Although the Deal With Kelly as well as Ryan host, 49, does not “really believe in gender stereotyping,” she did have “definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys” prior to coming to be a mom. Though she kept in mind, “My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons.”
As they have actually aged, the Hollywood celebrities have actually found out more when it pertains to parenting. “That youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom … and hopefully fewer nerves,” Kelly claimed. In addition to age, Mark as well as Kelly’s kids have actually likewise instructed them brand-new points. “You’ll have conversations with Joaquin where you realize you’ve just learned something new about the way he thinks,” Mark shared.
At The Same Time, Kelly has actually found out “so much about being a modern-day woman” from her child Lola. She claimed, “It really gives me hope — her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs. For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before.”