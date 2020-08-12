Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande along with in addition to that Even more Stars Send Out Messages of Assistance After Beirut Surge

George Clooney along with in addition to that Amal Clooney are sending out help toBeirut

2 days after a significant explosion occurred in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, Aug 4, a representative for the A-list couple tells E! News in a statement that they have donated $100,000 to several Lebanese charities. Amal was born in Beirut and raised in the U.K.

“We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they’ve faced in the last few days,” George along with in addition to that Amal shared. “Three charitable organizations we’ve found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak. We will be donating $100,000 to these charities and hope that others will help in any way they can.”

Local news service LBCI reported that at least 5,000 people had been injured in the blast and at least 135 had been killed. Many were also reported missing.

At this time, the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. However, President Michel Aoun said an investigation into the blast would reveal what happened and that the results would be publicly shared. According to CNN, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored in a port warehouse for 6 years "without preventative measures."

After the details harmed, various stars shared messages on social networks websites websites. Janet Jackson revealed a message that take a look at “Beirut in our hearts” along with in addition to that captioned it, “My prayers to everyone in Beirut, Lebanon.” Kim Kardashian furthermore tweeted, “Pray for Beirut.”

“My heart, strength and condolences are with Lebanon and everyone affected by this tragedy,” Ariana Grande furthermore tweeted with repayment internet links. “Please support / donate if you’re able to, I will be doing so too.”

Check out more messages of support from celebrities below.

Jamie Lee Curtis: The actress re-shared a Washington Post article that contained a photo Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Lorenzo Tugnoli had shared after the explosion.

Hillary Clinton: "My heart goes out to Beirut and the Lebanese people as they mourn and recover after yesterday's terrible explosion. In the aftermath, strangers helped strangers bind wounds, find family members, and calm children. I'm wishing you peace and community in the days ahead."

DJ Khaled: The musician shared an Instagram post that read, "Pray for Beirut-Lebanon"

Joe Giudice: "My prayers for Beirut, LEBANON. My Thoughts And Prayers Are With all People And Families In Lebanon. May Allah Bring Relief To All Those Who Are Suffering ... #prayforbeirut."

Salma Hayek: "Today 2 explosions destroyed the capital of the already suffering Lebanon. My broken heart goes out to all the people who have lost loved ones and who are in the affected areas of my beloved Beirut."

Naomi Campbell: "My thoughts, prayers and love go out to the people of Lebanon and their homes #Beirut #LinkInBio (my memories of downtown of how I'll remember it)."

Larsa Pippen: "I'm praying for Lebanon. My mom is from Beirut this just breaks my heart. My family is so devastated #lebanon."

( This story was initially launched onWednesday, August 5,2020 at10: 22 a.m. PST)