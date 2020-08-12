We understand you’ve seen them a zillion times, however that does not wish to experience the journeys of Harry Potter once again … and also once again?

If you’re searching around searching for them all from Harry Potter and also the Thinker’s Rock to Deathly Hallows after that it’s not simply an instance of changing on Netflix.

Harry Potter is had and also dispersed by Detector Bros. The 8 motion pictures are based off J.K. Rowling’s publications and also were launched in between 2001 and also 2011 with Daniel Radcliffe starring as Harry himself, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger and also Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley.

Is Harry Potter on Netflix?

The Harry Potter motion pictures aren’t streaming on Netflix UK however they remain in various other areas:

Harry Potter and also the Thinker’s Rock (2001)– Portugal, Spain

Harry Potter and also the Chamber of Keys (2002)– Portugal, Spain

Harry Potter and also the Detainee of Azkaban (2004)– Portugal, Spain

Harry Potter and also the Cup of Fire (2005)– Portugal, Spain

Harry Potter and also the Order of the Pheonix (2007)– Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal and also Spain

Harry Potter and also the Half-Blood Royal Prince (2009)– Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal and also Spain

Harry Potter and also the Deathly Hallows– Component 1 (2010)– Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal and also Spain

Harry Potter and also the Deathly Hallows– Component 2 (2011)– Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal and also Spain

Where to enjoy the Harry Potter motion pictures

Fortunately for Potter followers is that there’s no demand to invest ages looking for each movie on various streaming solutions– CURRENTLY TELEVISION has them all with its Skies Movie theater pass. You can be aligning Harry, Hermione and also Ron’s finest scenes quicker than you can state “accio!”– well, virtually.

Also much better, you can join to NOW TELEVISION for a complimentary 7 day test. After that, it’s ₤1199 a month and also you can terminate at any moment. The Harry Potter collection is streaming on NOW TELEVISION with Skies Movie Theater till 27 February 2021.

Why Harry Potter will not get on Netflix UNITED STATES

While Harry Potter has actually gotten on the system in the past, we do not anticipate it to return anytime quickly.

WarnerMedia introduced its streaming system HBO Max in May 2020– Wonderful Monsters gets on the solution, however Harry Potter isn’t.

The legal rights for the motion pictures exist with NBC Universal in the meantime. So, in the meantime, the Harry Potter motion pictures will not get on Netflix in the UNITED STATES.

Why Harry Potter motion pictures aren’t on Netflix UK

When It Comes To the UK, NOW TELEVISION presently has the legal rights to the Harry Potter motion pictures. Netflix UK has never ever had the Harry Potter motion pictures. HBO Max hasn’t introduced in the UK yet either, so do not go looking there.

Detector Bros has actually provided the permit to Skies in the meantime so you will certainly typically see the motion pictures turn up on its networks. CURRENTLY TELEVISION presently has the motion pictures on the solution.

Enroll In a 7-day complimentary test or obtain your Skies Movie theater pass.

ITV likewise occasionally broadcasts the motion pictures, though there it’s not slated for broadcasting on earthbound TELEVISION currently.

