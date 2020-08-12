Dan + Shay established brand-new Pittsburgh day – Information – Ellwood City Journal

Nation duo Dan + Shay has actually rescheduled its PPG Paints Field show.

The Pittsburgh day currently will certainly be Sept. 17, 2021, virtually a year after the initially arranged evening that was held off, in addition to the remainder of the excursion, as a result of the pandemic.

Followers with formerly bought tickets via Ticketmaster encounter a Sept. 10, 2020 due date if they desire a reimbursement.

PPG Paints Field will certainly be the 6th quit on the 2021 excursion.

“We’re absolutely crushed that it wasn’t able to happen this year, but your safety is more important to us than anything, so we made the difficult decision to move the tour to 2021,” Dan + Shay stated Tuesday in an Instagram article. “Even though it seems like an eternity, the new year will be here before we know it, and we promise it will be worth the wait.”

The duo’s Dan Smyers matured in Wexford and also finished from North Allegheny Secondary School. The team’s hits consist of “Tequila,” “19 You + Me” and also “10,000 Hours” including Justin Bieber.