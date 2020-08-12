Chris Motionless: “It’s annoying seeing the Kardashians in Slayer T-shirts”

Like the champ he is, Stationary In White mainman as well as overall goth-metal token Chris Motionless has actually consented to encounter your concerns on every little thing from veganism to his secret c and w dreams. Take it away, individuals …

What motivated you to go vegan? Was it a hard adjustment? Alexandria Ross (Facebook)

“It’s been two years and five months and at the time, I was already transitioning to going vegan. I was a vegetarian from 2005-2007 and at the time we weren’t making any money and we were on the road a lot. I didn’t have the money, refrigeration or oven to cook food, plus the vegan options weren’t as good as they are today, so I wasn’t able to keep it up on tour. A couple of years ago, my dad had a heart attack and the biggest reason was high cholesterol so that put me on the path of healthy eating and helping my dad. I started watching documentaries and reading all this information, it felt like everything I believed in with environmentalism and health was pointing towards a plant-based diet. How could I tell my dad to eat healthier and not go through it myself? It wasn’t a hard transition at all; I really wanted to do it and I’ve never looked back.”

If you could play any kind of various other design of songs in a side band what would certainly it be? John Embry (Facebook)

” I actually like traditional c and w like Johnny Cash Money as well as Elvis Presley, so I would certainly enjoy to try creating some traditional Western writer nation tunes. I do not have the voice for it however it would certainly be awesome. I’m currently on my means to the shop to purchase my stetson!”

What was your primary ideas for the Disguise cd? Valeria Cedillos (Facebook)

” If there’s something behind Disguise, it’s that we wished to discover a means to make a cd that both seems like we’re still moving on as a band, however likewise thinks about every little thing that the followers have actually suched as throughout the years. We pay attention to what followers do not such as, which is extremely practical due to the fact that if sufficient of your diehard followers aren’t really feeling something you’re doing, you intend to focus on that. We went down the important things that we really felt were placing followers in an odd state when they pay attention to our songs while we pressed giving birth to the favorable points they suched as. Every one of this is occurring while we’re attempting to make a brand-new environment for the band moving forward. It’s attempting to stand for all the periods of Motionless while still doing something brand-new.”

Where did you discover to do your cosmetics? It’s constantly so on-point. Jemma Bryant (e-mail)

“I wish that were true! I started doing it in high school because I wanted to look like Davey Havok from AFI and all the other band guys like the Misfits that wore make-up that I wanted to look like so bad. I started putting eyeshadow on and, as time went on, I had female friends that were really good at make-up who suggested trying this and that, foundation to look more pale etc. One by one, friends helped me out over the years and YouTube tutorials came into play eventually.”

With high road brand names offering Marilyn Manson tees as well as versions putting on spiky collars on the bridge, what does it really suggest to be a goth today? Devin Jonas (e-mail)

“It can be annoying to see the Kardashians wearing Slayer and Iron Maiden shirts, then all these other models that have no affiliation with goth or metal. That shouldn’t obstruct people who really live that lifestyle from enjoying that or to feel ashamed by it, or worry that others will steal their style. They make look like it and wear it, but they don’t live that lifestyle and until they do, which they aren’t going to, they’ll move onto the next trend. I think anybody can find solace in that it’s just a trend, it’s something to be angry about, but don’t let it get too deep in your mind because they will move onto something new while you can continue as you always have.”

That would certainly you state is your favourite Celebrity Wars personality? @Pricer31 (Twitter)

“I have to say Han Solo because I think he’s such a badass and I love that he’s an outlaw. You’re always rooting for him even when he’s not in the position where you should be sometimes. Chewie and Han could definitely benefit from some group therapy over there!”

If you weren’t an artist, what would certainly you be doing? @xNevaehJonesx (Twitter)

“I didn’t want to do much before music, but I had fleeting interests in going to school to study psychology and becoming a history teacher. Music completely took over and I’m so happy I didn’t go that route. If I wasn’t in music now, I’d try to pursue videography or directing anything from music videos to movies. When we work on videos, I’m always in the thick of how it’s being directed, to the point I’d love a chance to do that myself and see what would happen having full control over it.”

Which bands would certainly you most enjoy to visit with in the future? Lizzie Citizen (Facebook)

“I don’t know how we’ve pulled it off but somehow we just keep touring with all these bands that are the bands we would’ve died to tour with over the years. We’ve toured with Slipknot, Korn, Breaking Benjamin and so many amazing bands and I’m so grateful. The one band that’s left for us is Rammstein. I’m sure we’d look like little ants compared to those giants but I don’t give a shit, I just want to be out there touring with them, that’d be a dream come true.”

Exactly how does someone manage harmful individuals in their life? Steph Bones (Facebook)

“I try to question if that person matters to you so much that you’d like to take the initiative to change the toxicity of your relationship and make things better. You have to get to the point in your mind where you either want to try and fix it or understand that the relationship is harmful to your mental or physical health and walk away. If you want to fix it, you can sit them down and say your piece, ask if they’re willing to work with you to improve the situation and if they show no effort on their part, the relationship doesn’t mean anything to them and then you have an answer to what that relationship means as a whole. You can’t keep putting in effort for both of you, a relationship has to be a two-way street. Letting go is harder than confronting them because you can feel you’ve lost out on what things might have been, but you have to recognise that you lose weeks and months of your time and mental health over that person.”

What’s your most purposeful tattoo? Alex Booker (Facebook)

“The guitar and cowboy hat I have on my leg are a memorial to my grandfather who spent a long time trying to get me interested in playing music as a kid, but very sadly I showed no interest in it at all back then. Years later when I finally got into music, I still credit him for planting the seeds of interest, I definitely paid attention and I was listening to music from a very early age. The guitar tattoo is the guitar he wanted to buy me but didn’t because I just didn’t want it, so it’s tattooed on me instead. I really wish I’d played guitar, it would’ve been great to bond with my grandfather over something else.”

